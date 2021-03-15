City council art funding to be restored after COVID budget cuts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After cutting funding across the board for 2020, the Rapid City common council is working to restore much of those funds to previous numbers.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, the council will be discussing arts funding. In 2020, that funding was cut significantly to prepare for the backlash of the pandemic. Now, council members are looking to restore that funding, to help almost 20 organizations return to normal.

”A lot of the groups didn’t have programming last year, so a lot of their expenses were cut because they didn’t have to pay musicians or build sets or those kinds of things so they didn’t need as much money but now that it’s back, they’re getting ready for a performance year, to launch next fall or this summer,” said Darla Drew, a council member from Ward 5.

Groups like the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Society, Cave Collective, and Rushmore Music Festival are a few of the groups receiving funding this year. Drew said it looks like groups are receiving more funding this year when in reality it’s being restored to past amounts. Drew even wants to lobby for more because she thinks the arts mean so much to the community and enhances quality of life.

”Some people think the arts are not part of their life like they might say they’re more into sports but if you even take apart sports and look at the uniforms, those were designed by an arts person, the music the band is playing was written by a musician,” said Drew. “You’ve got musicians playing, you’ve got cheerleaders or dancers or whatever it is, so every event that you go to is enhanced by the arts.”

