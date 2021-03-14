Advertisement

South Dakota Barber College celebrates one year with donation

Hair being trimmed by students at the college.
Hair being trimmed by students at the college.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:34 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Barber College opened just before the pandemic started and to celebrate their first year they will be giving $3,000 to Youth and Family Services when they reach their 3,000th haircut.

As of Friday, the college was getting close to their 2,800th haircut and director Donnie Joseph says he is excited to hit the goal.

“They do amazing work in the community,” says Joseph. “They support 14,000 children and families and so we just feel like donating that money will help them continue to do the good work that they’re doing in the community.”

Joseph says to just come on down to The South Dakota Barber College if you want a haircut.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warning
Dangerous March Snowstorm headed for our area Sunday!
Couple gets engaged in the midst of a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Lucky in love: couple gets engaged during Deadwoods St. Patrick’s Day festivities
Governor Kristi Noem, along with some members of the state legislature, had hoped to stall the...
Medical marijuana implementation on schedule in South Dakota
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Fireworks are no longer a part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were...
2021 Mount Rushmore fireworks turned down by National Park Service

Latest News

More work needs to be done before the fountains can open.
Main Street Square updates fountains in preparation for summer
Crowd of people at the St. Patrick's Day celebration in Deadwood.
St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Deadwood helps many local businesses thrive
Couple gets engaged in the midst of a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Lucky in love: couple gets engaged during Deadwoods St. Patrick’s Day festivities
More than 189,000 South Dakotans have received a dose, which is about 33% of the population of...
SD’s vaccination efforts praised by Rep. Johnson