Main Street Square updates fountains in preparation for summer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Main Street Square will be upgrading their software that goes along with helping the fountains sync with the music and lights.

They will also be repairing normal wear and tear on a few of the water lines.

Once that is all done, Executive Director of Main Street Square Domico Rodriguez says he is excited to get the summer festivities going.

“We had a really good year considering what 2020 was so we’re expecting a banner year,” says Rodriguez. “Visitation is going to be up in Rapid City and downtown, just a lot of buzz about South Dakota right now and we’re going to try and ride that wave and produce good events.”

Rodriguez says they will be having one of the biggest free concert in Rapid City with a world-renowned band in June

