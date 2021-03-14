Advertisement

Lucky in love: couple gets engaged during Deadwoods St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Couple gets engaged in the midst of a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Couple gets engaged in the midst of a St. Patrick's Day celebration.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - Tony Anderson and Emily Pfeifle, who live in Gillette, have been dating for more than three years and during that time they have been attending the St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Deadwood creating memories with all of their friends, but this year Anderson had a new memory he wanted to make.

Pfeifle was posing for a picture with some of her friends at the Outlaw Square sign. After the group snapped the shot, Pfeifle thought she was getting a picture with her boyfriend and that’s when Anderson popped the question.

”One of my buddies had picked up the ring for me and it just happened to work out all of my other buddies were here and we just kind of put our brains together of when we were going to do it and it just happened,” says Anderson. “We rented a cabin this weekend with some other friends and just came for some fun and I had no idea, no idea,” says Pfeifle.

Pfeifle of course said yes and both are beyond excited to celebrate their engagement.

