SD’s vaccination efforts praised by Rep. Johnson

More than 189,000 South Dakotans have received a dose, which is about 33% of the population of...
More than 189,000 South Dakotans have received a dose, which is about 33% of the population of the state.(Kristie Boyd | KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly 300,000 doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in South Dakota.

More than 189,000 South Dakotans have received a dose, which is about 33% of the population of the state. This speedy rate of vaccination is being hailed as a success for the state’s healthcare providers, as the vaccination plan is about to move into its next phase.

Representative Dusty Johnson says the state’s focus on cooperation, is to thank for the fast vaccination rate.

”Our healthcare systems have not viewed this as competition, they’ve viewed this as an opportunity to work together to improve public health,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a Governor and a legislature that’s dedicated to this goal, I think all of those things work together.”

The state is about to move into Phase 1E of the vaccination plan, which includes critical infrastructure and workers deemed essential by the state Department of Health.

