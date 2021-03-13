Liberty Plaza begins to take shape in Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Crews have begun moving 400 yards of dirt to make way for Liberty Plaza in Box Elder, all in preparation for the B-21 bomber.

One of the plaza’s main attractions? A new $12.6 million recreational center.

“We worked with the Department of Defense we were rewarded a grant for half of the construction, Pennington County has passed a tiff that will help construction, and then we just recently passed through legislature for $3.2 million a state contribution to this facility,” says Lynn Kendall from the Ellsworth Development Authority.

The recreational center at Ellsworth used to be in the Pride Hangar, but due to the arrival of the B-21 that hangar will revert back to its original use.

This new space won’t only tackle the recreational need in Box Elder, Kyle Treloar from Dream Design International says it will also bring much needed housing to the area.

“Housing is in short supply throughout the entire region right now so we’ve got just an overall shortage in the housing stock. Box Elder is a growing community and Box Elder needs these rooftops,” says Treloar.

On top of the property tax the city will be getting from these new homes, they will also be receiving new sources of sales tax from the new commercial spaces.

“I hope that this project strengthens a sense of community in Box Elder where we have neighborhoods and commercial opportunities, places for people to gather for Box Elder and also for Ellsworth Air Force Base so our military families have a neighborhood that they can feel like home in while they’re stationed in Ellsworth,” says Kendall.

Dream Design International will continue leveling the land until April, which by then Treloar says they hope to begin road and utility construction.

