Heavy snow late weekend as winter storm passes through

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tonight is the calm before the storm. Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s in the area. Tomorrow we could begin the day with a little sunshine, but it will become overcast along and south of I-90 through the morning hours. Those in the northern plains will likely have plenty of sunshine through the day. It’ll be warmer in the northern plains, too. Highs will make it into the 50s. Expect 40s for everyone else along and south of I-90 for Saturday.

Here’s the tricky part - the winter storm. Rain and snow showers will move into the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain will changeover to snow quickly for those in the higher elevations of the hills. Rain will linger for a little while for those at lower elevations. The make it or break it part of the forecast is how quickly the rain changes over to snow. If it occurs in the morning around daybreak, you can expect significant snowfall totals. If it occurs midday or during the early afternoon, you can expect much lower snowfall totals. This will be something for you to keep an eye for when you wake up Sunday.

Highest accumulations will be in the Black Hills and down into the southern plains from Pine Ridge to Edgemont. Up to a foot or more of snow is possible there. In Rapid City, 5″ to 10″ looks to be possible. Like I mentioned above, if the changeover to snow is earlier in the morning, expect totals to be near the higher end of the range. If the changeover is later, say midday to early afternoon, you can expect snow totals probably less than 5″.

Travel will be very difficult with reduced visibility and slippery roads - especially in the hills and southern plains. Power outages are possible with this storm system as heavy wet snow could snap some tree branches and hit power lines. This is an ever-changing forecast so stay tuned for updates through the day Saturday, up until the moisture begins to move into the area.

