Dangerous March Snowstorm headed for our area Sunday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A powerful low pressure area over the 4 Corners area will move east-northeast into the plains this weekend. Copious amount of moisture will wrap east and north of this low, producing a band of heavy, wet snow across southwest South Dakota and eastern Wyoming late tonight through Sunday night.

Snowfall totals will be very impressive, with over a foot in the Black Hills, particularly the central and southern hills. Up to a foot could also fall in Fall River, Oglala Lakota and Bennett counties. In Rapid City, 4″-8″ could fall, with the highest totals on the west and south sides of town.

Gusty wines will develop Sunday, causing areas of blowing and drifting snow. Travel will become extremely dangerous if not impossible in spots late Sunday and especially Sunday night. Plan now for severe travel disruptions, including for your Monday morning commute. Flight delays and cancellations should be expected.

Also, due to the heavy, wet nature of the snow and gusty winds, power outages are a real possibility.

Meteorologist David Stradling will update you on the progress and expected impacts of this storm throughout the weekend.

