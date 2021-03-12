Advertisement

Summer Nights ready to return for 2021

By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After being cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic--- organizers plan on having a full schedule this year for Summer Nights in downtown Rapid City.

Summer Nights is set to run from June 3 - September 2

Summer Nights president Judd Nielsen says they are a little nervous about what crowds could be like for this year but are hopeful the three city blocks and outdoors will bring people out.

Summer Nights is fully booked for their bands and they feel this is one of the best lineups they have had since the popular downtown event started in 2008.

While scheduling bands who didn’t have much work last year the excitement was mutual for Summer Nights.

“Just getting back and talking to them and the excitement and everyone we deal with in that industry is excited to see things come back to normal and recoup some of those funds they didn’t get in 2020,” Judd Neilsen, President Summer Nights, says

schedule of concerts or volunteer during summer nights

