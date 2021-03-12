Advertisement

Mild temps today, but Cold and Snow Likely by Sunday in Spots

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mild weather continues today with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40s this afternoon.

Saturday, we’ll see increasing cloudiness. A few rain and snow showers are possible south of I-90 by late afternoon, with precipitation increasing from south to north Saturday night.

Sunday will be a windy and cold day with heavy, wet snow possible, especially in the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Hills, SW South Dakota, and the plains immediately east of the Hills, including Rapid City. 6″+ snow could fall in this area. There are still some questions about how much snow might accumulate in Rapid City and the plains due to temperatures. The further east you live, the less snow accumulation you will see.

Unsettled weather will continue early next week with slightly below normal temperatures.

