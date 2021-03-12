Advertisement

Main Street Square to have family-friendly events

Summer tourism (KOTA)
Summer tourism (KOTA) (KOTA)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - So many events were canceled last year because of Coronavirus, but one local venue is looking to get back to normal with fun events.

Main Street Square said they will be bringing back all of their signature events this summer, with some tweaks.

The executive director of Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez, said they learned lessons last year that will be carried into the future.

Rodriguez said the event schedule will look similar to that of 2019.

In conjunction with Summer Nights, Main Street Square will host a more family-friendly event, Splash Patio.

“So, there’s going to be a lot more activity on a weekly basis downtown here at the Square and we’re just thankful to be able to put on events for Rapid City and the guests coming in,” said Rodriguez. “So, we’re hoping for a big year.”

For more information on the events, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: People in fatal Hermosa crash named
29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Rapid City hospital after thrown from bike
What you need to know about this weekend’s potential snow
The coronavirus
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
Concerns are being raised by businesses in the state that signing H.B. 1217 could have harmful...
Area businesses fear repercussions of transgender sports bill

Latest News

Fireworks are no longer a part of Fourth of July celebrations at Mount Rushmore. They were...
2021 Mount Rushmore fireworks turned down by National Park Service
Lawmakers say the amendment will “allow due process.”
South Dakota Attorney General pleads not guilty to three misdemeanors
COVID variants
COVID-19 vaccines reportedly highly effective against variants
184 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in South Dakota Friday