Main Street Square to have family-friendly events

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - So many events were canceled last year because of Coronavirus, but one local venue is looking to get back to normal with fun events.

Main Street Square said they will be bringing back all of their signature events this summer, with some tweaks.

The executive director of Main Street Square, Domico Rodriguez, said they learned lessons last year that will be carried into the future.

Rodriguez said the event schedule will look similar to that of 2019.

In conjunction with Summer Nights, Main Street Square will host a more family-friendly event, Splash Patio.

“So, there’s going to be a lot more activity on a weekly basis downtown here at the Square and we’re just thankful to be able to put on events for Rapid City and the guests coming in,” said Rodriguez. “So, we’re hoping for a big year.”

