Health Watch: Books and your children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - So we are going to talk about reading books with your children. First off, there is no age that is too early to start reading, with infants and real young toddlers just talking with your kids can be so vital and important, in fact, you don’t need to read the words you an can just talk about what you are seeing and they love learning the animal sounds and animal names. In that 1-2 year age range you can quiz them as you are reading through books and joke with them about how a cow says “ruff” and see if you can get them to tease you back. For children who are in the preschool range, they love rhyming books for those rhyming books after you have read through it a few times you can drop off that last rhyme and see if they can fill it in. As your kid gets into school and learning to read, ask them to fill in blanks and read a word or sentence, as they get older they can read paragraphs, pages, or even chapters. In middle school find things they like to read and are interested in, it will help them moving forward. In middle or high school find out what they are reading in class and at least get the cliff notes so you can read with them and quiz them. Reading is so important and if you encourage your kid from a young age you will help them. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH Peds with your Healthwatch,

