Advertisement

Health Watch: Books and your children

Health Watch
Health Watch
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - So we are going to talk about reading books with your children. First off, there is no age that is too early to start reading, with infants and real young toddlers just talking with your kids can be so vital and important, in fact, you don’t need to read the words you an can just talk about what you are seeing and they love learning the animal sounds and animal names. In that 1-2 year age range you can quiz them as you are reading through books and joke with them about how a cow says “ruff” and see if you can get them to tease you back. For children who are in the preschool range, they love rhyming books for those rhyming books after you have read through it a few times you can drop off that last rhyme and see if they can fill it in. As your kid gets into school and learning to read, ask them to fill in blanks and read a word or sentence, as they get older they can read paragraphs, pages, or even chapters. In middle school find things they like to read and are interested in, it will help them moving forward. In middle or high school find out what they are reading in class and at least get the cliff notes so you can read with them and quiz them. Reading is so important and if you encourage your kid from a young age you will help them. This is Dr. Cara Hamilton at BH Peds with your Healthwatch,

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Rapid City hospital after thrown from bike
UPDATE: People in fatal Hermosa crash named
The coronavirus
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday
He's energetic, creative, and engaging... and now award winning.
Belle Fourche Principal Mathew Raba named Principal of the Year

Latest News

Deadwood sports betting.
Deadwood rolls the dice on sports betting in September
The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Summer Nights
Summer Nights ready to return for 2021
Concerns are being raised by businesses in the state that signing H.B. 1217 could have harmful...
Area businesses fear repercussions of transgender sports bill