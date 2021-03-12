COVID-19 vaccines reportedly highly effective against variants

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A year ago, the world ground to a halt because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced the first confirmed cases of the UK variant arrived in Minnehaha County. While the confirmed cases are in East River, a Monument Health doctor says it is likely already in West River.

“The possibility and the likelihood, is that it’s already here,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, V.P. Medical Affairs at Monument Health.

Virus variants are created in the multiplication process.

“So, each time this virus makes a multiplication, it makes an error,” said Kurra. “The genetic material of this virus is called RNA, and it’s made up of 30,000 units. Think of it as a string of beads with 30,000 beads. It makes about one or two mistakes each times it’s multiplied.”

Kurra said the variants were identified by testing and sequencing the genome. He said the three main variants-- UK, Brazil, and South Africa-- include small changes to the spike proteins of the virus.

“The concern is those changes are occurring on the spike protein,” said Kurra. “The spike of the virus is how it attaches to the cell and causes infection.”

However, Kurra said COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against the variations because vaccines help the body create antibodies that attack the spike proteins. Therefore, the differences of each vaccine are irrelevant.

“The good news is the vaccine rollout, clearly, the vaccine is protective,” said Kurra. “The concern is, as much as it is there, it is not a true worry.”

Kurra thinks the UK variant will move slowly because we are vaccinating. He added that the initial statistics from the United Kingdom were influenced by the country’s frequent shutdowns and re-openings.

“It’s a race against time,” said Kurra. “You want to get most of the population vaccinated. That’s the only way you can stop the virus and stop the variants.”

Kurra encourages everyone to sign up for the vaccine before your phase and he said Monument Health will call when it is your turn.

He calls the vaccination rollout is “moving along really quickly.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.