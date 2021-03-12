Care Campus partners with Camp Mni Luzahan for some substance abuse instances

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday, Rapid City Common Council alderwoman, Darla Drew, provided the council and public with an update on Camp Mni Luzahan.

The camp, created in October 2020 to address concerns over the homeless population, met with staff at the Care Campus recently. They wanted to create a relationship to better serve the area’s homeless.

In Wednesday’s city council working committee meeting, alderwoman Drew provided information about camp Mni Luzahan’s relationship with the Care Campus, points she reiterated on Thursday.

“Good-hearted people, educated people, working to help their people,” said Drew. “But they found that the addiction and alcoholism was a little bit more than they could handle. So, they reached out to the care campus and those folks and said, ‘we just don’t know what to do with these people, we don’t want them on our grounds, they’re causing some fights and some problems for us, can we bring them here?’.”

Drew said camp representatives met with the Care Campus, a meeting a Care Campus official said was to address an emergent concern.

“Right around the first part of February, the leaders of the Mni Luzahan camp came to the Care Campus and asked for a meeting to discuss the upcoming brutal cold that we were about to endure, they had some concerns,” said Willie Whelchel, a chief deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. “One about the safety of their folks and freezing to death which is always a concern of ours also.”

Whelchel said the two entities have worked well together so far and plan to continue the relationship, benefiting the community.

“We’ve had three meetings now with their leaders and our folks at the Care Campus,” said Whelchel. “Like I said, our first goal was to do everything we can to make sure no one froze to death.”

Another meeting is set for the coming weeks and Whelchel said groups working together in support of the homeless can only mean a win-win situation for the people they serve.

“When we’re talking about the homeless population in our community and addiction, whether it’s alcohol, drugs, this is a community problem,” said Whelchel. “We all have to work together.”

At this time, Camp Mni Luzahan officials have not returned our request for an interview.

