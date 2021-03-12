Advertisement

184 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in South Dakota Friday

(MGN Online)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 184 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the state total to 114,347, 110,277 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases remain steady, 2,163 cases are currently considered active in the state, an increase of 32 from Thursday.

Pennington County reported 15 new cases, Meade and Fall River counties reported three new cases and Butte, Oglala Lakota and Dewey counties reported one new case each.

Current hospitalizations decreased slightly from Thursday to 62. Overall, 6,766 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state also reported two new deaths on Friday. The state’s death toll has now reached 1,907.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 31% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Out of the 181,530 vaccinated so far, 101,676 South Dakotans have received both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines needed for maximum immunization. These statistics include federally administered vaccines, and only factor South Dakotans old enough to receive a vaccine (age 16 and over).

