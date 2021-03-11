Advertisement

Unemployment claims down in new South Dakota jobs report

(WBKO)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unemployment benefits claims reached pre-pandemic levels in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

The Department of Labor reported 248 initial weekly unemployment claims Thursday, down nearly 200 from the previous week’s total.

Thursday’s first-time total is among the lowest since the coronavirus pandemic began impacting the economy a year ago. Prior to the outbreak, the state saw an average of roughly 200-300 claims per week. That number spiked to several thousand weekly claims in the early months of the pandemic and has hovered between 400-800 in recent months.

Continued unemployment claims fell by over 250 to 5,707, though this number still remains above what the state generally experienced prior to the pandemic.

Officials say a total of $1.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.6 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $166,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $297,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $152.6 million on March 7.

Nationwide jobless claims also fell to the lowest number since November on Thursday.

