Advertisement

U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota

The coronavirus
The coronavirus(Terri Russell)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota health officials say the first cases of a variant coronavirus strain have been confirmed in the state.

The Department of Health confirmed Thursday that the B.1.1.7 variant - commonly called the “U.K. variant” - has been detected in South Dakota.

Officials say the findings were verified by an out-of-state commercial laboratory. Thus far, there have been two identified cases of the variant, and neither patient was hospitalized, and both have since recovered.

“This variant is something our Department and partners have been closely monitoring,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “I continue to encourage South Dakotans to practice good hygiene, get tested if they produce COVID-like symptoms, and get vaccinated as soon as your turn becomes available.”

The CDC has identified several different strains of the coronavirus, though the U.K. variant currently is the most widespread. Malsam-Rysdon said current COVID-19 vaccines have proven safe and effective against this variant.

South Dakotans can get more information on local opportunities to be vaccinated by clicking HERE. Additionally, state residents can request their FREE at-home COVID-19 test kits HERE.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Rapid City hospital after thrown from bike
Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday
He's energetic, creative, and engaging... and now award winning.
Belle Fourche Principal Mathew Raba named Principal of the Year
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Rapid City sees 40 cent surge in gas prices

Latest News

South Dakota Fire Marshal urges residents to check fire alarms
Unemployment claims down in new South Dakota jobs report
South Dakota Wing, Civil Air Patrol, will conduct simultaneous training exercises Saturday...
SD Wing of Civil Air Patrol operational training scheduled in Custer
Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday
Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday