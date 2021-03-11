Advertisement

South Dakota Fire Marshal urges residents to check fire alarms

(WJRT)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When it comes to Daylight Saving Time this weekend, South Dakota safety officials say there is more to it than just changing the clocks.

Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. local time Sunday morning. That means pushing clocks ahead one hour.

But state Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says this is also a good time to change the batteries in smoke alarms. He says the alarms can save lives.

Merriman said statistics from the National Fire Protection Association indicate:

  • From 2014 through 2018, smoke alarms sounded in more than half (54%) of the home fires that were reported to U.S. fire departments.
  • Almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms (41%) or no working smoke alarms (16%).
  • The death rate per 1,000 in reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have any working smoke alarms compared to the rate in homes with working smoke alarms (13.0 deaths vs. 5.8 deaths per 1,000 fires).
  • In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, two of every five (41%) of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries.
  • Dead batteries caused more than one-quarter (26%) of the smoke alarm failures.

Merriman said the same good advice goes with carbon monoxide alarms. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless and toxic gas. Because it is impossible to see, taste or smell the toxic fumes, Merriman says CO can kill before people are aware that it is in their home.

Residents can check their smoke or carbon monoxide alarms by pushing the test button on the alarm. Merriman said if the alarm doesn’t sound, the batteries should be replaced.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Rapid City hospital after thrown from bike
Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday
He's energetic, creative, and engaging... and now award winning.
Belle Fourche Principal Mathew Raba named Principal of the Year
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Rapid City sees 40 cent surge in gas prices

Latest News

The coronavirus
U.K. coronavirus variant confirmed in South Dakota
Unemployment claims down in new South Dakota jobs report
South Dakota Wing, Civil Air Patrol, will conduct simultaneous training exercises Saturday...
SD Wing of Civil Air Patrol operational training scheduled in Custer
Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday
Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday