SD Wing of Civil Air Patrol operational training scheduled in Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Wing of Civil Air Patrol will train for search and rescue and disaster relief missions this weekend in Custer.

CAP pilots will refresh their mountain flying ability on March 13. Flying through mountains is demanding due to the thinner air at higher altitudes, particularly when flying low to perform visual searching for missing persons in the valleys below.

“We saw several missing-person searches we assisted with at the end of 2020,” said Col. Nick Gengler, South Dakota Wing commander. “These training missions help hone our skills in the same terrain we would search in a real mission.”

In 2020, CAP conducted four search and reuse missions, 13 training exercises and 12 state and federal support missions. One person life was saved and one person after these missions, according to their press release.

Civil Air Patrol performs search, disaster relief and other missions in its role as the U.S. Air Force auxiliary, part of the Air Force Total Force. CAP is aligned with First Air Force to rapidly respond to nonmilitary threats domestically when tasked in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage and provide humanitarian assistance.

There will also be training in Sioux Falls on Saturday too. The Civil Wing Patrol has more than 450 members serving 12 united across South Dakota.

“While we have been able to continue our training during the pandemic, our opportunities for a full-on, hands-on SAREX have been limited over the past year,” said Lt. Col. Todd Epp, SDWG chief of staff and one of the incident commanders for the upcoming training event. “I know our members and I look forward to getting in the aircraft and the vans and training under “real world” conditions once again.”

