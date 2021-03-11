Advertisement

Rep. Johnson says U.S. economy did not need new stimulus package

The bill includes $1,400 payments to many Americans and a $300 weekly unemployment benefit...
The bill includes $1,400 payments to many Americans and a $300 weekly unemployment benefit until September.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. House of Representatives gave the final approval on the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package before it reaches the oval office desk.

Only one Democrat broke party ranks and voted with the Republicans in opposing the final version of the package, which every Republican voted against. The bill includes $1,400 payments to many Americans and a $300 weekly unemployment benefit until September.

Representative Dusty Johnson said that the U.S. economy is recovering well enough without the package and stressed that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

”We have three vaccines that are being put in the arms of Americans. 30% of South Dakota has already received at least one vaccination, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Johnson said. “So, I think an investment far more modest than what the President has proposed would have been the proper approach. By dumping $2 trillion more into an economy that did not need it, we do risk hyperinflation.”

Johnson said that states opening businesses up safely and loosening restrictions is causing the U.S. economy to bounce back.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South...
City prepares for incoming snow storm
Houses are being sold before they are built.
Rapid City continues to grow, leaving the housing market strained
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Rapid City sees 40 cent surge in gas prices

Latest News

The Black Hills saw a springtime snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning.
Black Hills sees springtime snow
South Dakota School of Mines hosts high school League of Legends tournament.
School of Mines hosts high school esports tournament
Despite the pandemic, the Rapid City Public Library didn’t have to put a bookmark in their...
Rapid City Public Library saw increase in engagement during pandemic
v
Vaccine update on anniversary of first COVID-19 cases, death