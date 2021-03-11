Nice weather for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. Isolated rain and snow showers will move into far southwestern South Dakota by daybreak and slide through the hills and into northeast Wyoming through the early afternoon before tapering off. Highs will be in the 40s in the hills and Wyoming with 50s on the South Dakota plains.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for Saturday as rain and snow showers move in through the middle of the day and especially in the afternoon/evening. This should transition to snow Saturday night through Monday morning. The snow will be heavy and very wet - the difficult kind to shovel. Accumulations will vary depending on location. Best chance to see the highest accumulations will be the southern hills and southern plains, along the Nebraska state line. Moderate snow accumulations are possible for the rest of the Black Hills and along I-90 in South Dakota. Lesser amounts are likely for those to the north. It will be a little breezy, but winds will remain below blizzard criteria so there is no worry about that.

Uncertainty is still pretty high with this storm system right now because the main chunk of the storm has yet to move ashore. That’ll happen overnight and allow weather stations and weather balloons to gather sufficient data on the storm system to help the models come more into agreement. Temperatures and storm track will play a large factor. If the air is too warm it will cause rain to stick around longer, but if it is cooler more snow could fall. Two of the longer range models have the track of the storm taking a more southerly route, which gives us lesser snow totals, but still measurable for many, but the other two models have it farther north, giving us much higher snow totals. The extra data collected tonight and tomorrow morning will give us a better idea of what to expect for the storm come this time Friday.

Stay tuned and keep checking in for the latest as the data comes in.

