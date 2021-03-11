Advertisement

Black Hills sees springtime snow

The Black Hills saw a springtime snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning.
The Black Hills saw a springtime snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:13 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - If you were getting used to last week’s sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, Wednesday’s burst of snow across the hills may not be a welcome sight for you.

The Black Hills saw a springtime snow accumulation beginning Wednesday morning.

While Rapid City only saw about 2 inches, areas in the higher elevations saw up to 5 inches.

The flurries in those areas are expected to continue into the night.

Doug Skogen of Custer said that while he’s not happy about shoveling snow in the month of March, the moisture in the hills is badly needed.

”Hopefully it’s the last time, but it is what it is,” Skogen said. “Any moisture is a positive thing to help prevent fires and things along those lines.”

More snow is expected this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South...
City prepares for incoming snow storm
Houses are being sold before they are built.
Rapid City continues to grow, leaving the housing market strained
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Rapid City sees 40 cent surge in gas prices

Latest News

The bill includes $1,400 payments to many Americans and a $300 weekly unemployment benefit...
Rep. Johnson says U.S. economy did not need new stimulus package
South Dakota School of Mines hosts high school League of Legends tournament.
School of Mines hosts high school esports tournament
Despite the pandemic, the Rapid City Public Library didn’t have to put a bookmark in their...
Rapid City Public Library saw increase in engagement during pandemic
v
Vaccine update on anniversary of first COVID-19 cases, death