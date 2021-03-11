Advertisement

Annual 4-month winter clothing collection project ends next week

Presidential statues information center may come to Rapid City
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A familiar sign of spring in Rapid City is the lack of winter clothing on the downtown presidential statues.

March 15 marks the last day to place winter clothes around these statues in a city-wide effort to assist those in need and bring awareness to the homeless issues in the community.

The four-month-long annual project started as a trial run in November 2015. The project became popular with citizens, churches and community groups with hundreds of items donated on the statues each year.

Winter apparel pieces will still be available at locations such as the Salvation Army and Hope Center all year long for people who still need them.

