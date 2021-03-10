Advertisement

Winter Returns to the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An area of low pressure is bringing heavy and wet snow in the area. Northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota will see about 4-7″ of snow tonight and into Wednesday.

Right now, it looks like the highest accumulation totals will be in an area south of I-90. There is just enough cold air aloft to make the snow happen versus staying all rain. However, the temperatures just above the surface will not be all that drastically cold. This temperature scenario is what leads to the wet and heavy snow and slushy roads that will descend upon the area overnight and Wednesday.

The moisture is coming from the west coast and will meet up with the cold front that is dropping down. The system will not linger for very long. It will move into central South Dakota and away from our general area in about a day, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies that will clear up by midday Thursday.

After this storm, a much different temperature profile will settle into the area. It is not nearly as warm as what we have seen. The cooler air will take the place of the warm and mild temperatures that we have been experiencing. It will feel cold to us at first, but really, our temperatures will be right at normal - the mid-40s - for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

