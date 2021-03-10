Advertisement

SD lawmakers approve $3.2M for Ellsworth AFB rec center

1st Rapid City COVID-19 case has ties to Ellsworth Air Force Base
1st Rapid City COVID-19 case has ties to Ellsworth Air Force Base (KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ellsworth Air Force Base will get $3,200,000 to build the Liberty Center Wellness Facility after a bill was approved by South Dakota lawmakers.

House Bill 1166 fully funds all construction phases of the new fitness center in Box Elder as Ellsworth Air Force Base prepares for new B-21B bombers that will be stationed there. Gov. Kristi Noem called for state funding during her December budget speech.

On Tuesday. Senators passed HB1166 with a 35-0 vote. The House approved the funding 61-6 on Tuesday.

The money will go to the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to help pay for the project. The authority has been awarded a $6.3 million grant from the federal Office of Economic Adjustment.

Most of the rest of the rec project would be funded by the state’s $3.2 million grant and $2 million through a tax-increment financing district.

While the airbase and South Dakota National Guard would help pay for the center’s operations based on their use, the center would be open to anyone who buys memberships.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South...
City prepares for incoming snow storm
Houses are being sold before they are built.
Rapid City continues to grow, leaving the housing market strained
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Rapid City sees 40 cent surge in gas prices

Latest News

Downtown Square ice rink closes for season
Downtown Square ice rink closes for season
Over 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
He's energetic, creative, and engaging... and now award winning.
Belle Fourche Principal Mathew Raba named Principal of the Year
Agritourism: hybrid industry expands in SD through new program
Agritourism: hybrid industry expands in SD through new program