Rushmore Plaza Civic Center project ‘on time and on budget’

A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
A Las Vegas convention now headed to Rapid City.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is well underway and expected to be complete in the fall of this year.

Craig Baltzer, the Director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, said the project is on time and on budget.

Mortenson Construction, out of Minneapolis, is the contractors on the project.

Baltzer said they have managed the project well, with minimal delays due to COVID-19, and smart planning to keep the workers safe.

The final pieces of the roof will be placed soon and Baltzer said the construction will turn inward, to the numerous internal systems required in a large arena.

“All the work now is focusing more on the inside,” said Baltzer. “You’ve got all the electrical going in, all the HVAC, all the plumbing, all those things, and there’s so many systems in a building like this. Security systems, to WIFI. All that kind of stuff, sound systems.”

This Saturday, the final steel beam will be placed and there will be a small ceremony.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, Senior Project Manager Dave Richardson, and Baltzer are expected to speak, and Baltzer invites the public to join.

