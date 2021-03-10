Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a smoking basement of a Rapid City home on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m. on March 10, Rapid City Fire crews responded to calls about smoke coming from a home on Lawndale Drive. Initially, crews didn’t see smoke until going to the back of the home and then crews located a man was in the basement.

Authorities said the man was semi-conscious after inhaling smoke and laying at the foot of the steps at the entrance of the basement door. Crews retrieved him and transported him to the hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke.

All information is preliminary as the Rapid City Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Black Hills FOX will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.