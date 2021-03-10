Advertisement

Rapid City continues to grow, leaving the housing market strained

Houses are being sold before they are built.
Houses are being sold before they are built.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is growing closer and closer to a population of 80,000 people.

“We have in the last decade, especially in the last three years or two years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a lot of interest from young professionals moving into the community,” says Hani Shafai from Dream Design International.

It’s not just young people coming into Rapid City, it’s people from out of state too.. The city has the land for the potential influx of people, but just doesn’t have the housing now to fit everyone.

Plots are often being sold before the houses are even built.

“Everyone talks about the housing issues that we’re having and we hear about it all the time. We have real estate people contacting us: we need more houses, we need more places to live,” says long-range planner for Rapid City

According to Marty Wilcox from the Black Hills Association of Realtors, in the greater Rapid City area like Piedmont and Box Elder, there are only 60 homes available as of Tuesday.

He also says, since last March when the pandemic started more than 2,000 homes were sold in the area with more than 600 going to out-of-state buyers.

Wilcox is seeing people from states like Minnesota, California, and mainly Colorado.

“I think that our biggest concerns as planners currently with our population growing, is making sure that we have room for everybody to live and work and be happy. Again that goes back to keeping development open and moving in a good direction but still a safe direction.”

Right now Rapid City is seeing a steady growth in the community but is planning for the future.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
As numbers continue to trend down and more people get their shots, the Centers for Disease...
New guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID

Latest News

Supporters of the bill say that the immediate goal of the office is to be able to solve some of...
The South Dakota State Senate passed a bill overwhelmingly Monday that would establish a liason and an office dealing with missing and murdered indigenous people.
Crews are working on the ice rink.
Main Street Square ice rink closes up for the season
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Rapid City sees 40 cent surge in gas prices
The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South...
City prepares for incoming snow storm