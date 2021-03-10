Rapid City continues to grow, leaving the housing market strained

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is growing closer and closer to a population of 80,000 people.

“We have in the last decade, especially in the last three years or two years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a lot of interest from young professionals moving into the community,” says Hani Shafai from Dream Design International.

It’s not just young people coming into Rapid City, it’s people from out of state too.. The city has the land for the potential influx of people, but just doesn’t have the housing now to fit everyone.

Plots are often being sold before the houses are even built.

“Everyone talks about the housing issues that we’re having and we hear about it all the time. We have real estate people contacting us: we need more houses, we need more places to live,” says long-range planner for Rapid City

According to Marty Wilcox from the Black Hills Association of Realtors, in the greater Rapid City area like Piedmont and Box Elder, there are only 60 homes available as of Tuesday.

He also says, since last March when the pandemic started more than 2,000 homes were sold in the area with more than 600 going to out-of-state buyers.

Wilcox is seeing people from states like Minnesota, California, and mainly Colorado.

“I think that our biggest concerns as planners currently with our population growing, is making sure that we have room for everybody to live and work and be happy. Again that goes back to keeping development open and moving in a good direction but still a safe direction.”

Right now Rapid City is seeing a steady growth in the community but is planning for the future.

