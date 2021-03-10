Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
As numbers continue to trend down and more people get their shots, the Centers for Disease...
New guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol
Three jurors have been selected to serve in the high-profile trial of Derek Chauvin.
Three jurors have been selected to serve in the high-profile trial of Derek Chauvin
Supporters of the bill say that the immediate goal of the office is to be able to solve some of...
The South Dakota State Senate passed a bill overwhelmingly Monday that would establish a liason and an office dealing with missing and murdered indigenous people.