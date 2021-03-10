Advertisement

Over 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Three more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19 infections, according to health officials on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of the state’s first reported case.

On Wednesday, three deaths were reported bringing the state’s death toll to 1,904.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 113,962 cases, of those 109,944 people have recovered. On Wednesday, 189 more people recovered, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Twenty-one new cases were reported in Pennington County, five in Meade County, two in Lawrence, Custer Fall River counties and one in Oglala Lakota County.

Active cases rose by 17 to 2,114 in South Dakota on Wednesday.

The state reported two more, making 73 hospitalizations in the state. Overall, 6,736 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

The percentage of the state that has received a vaccine remains at 30%. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 173,596 South Dakotans have received at least one shot of the vaccine. 94,919 South Dakotans have received both shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine needed for maximum effectiveness.

