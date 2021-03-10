Advertisement

CDC: No new travel guidance until more vaccinated

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will not be issuing updated travel guidance just yet.

The agency says that will come once more people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At this point, only 10% of Americans have gotten a vaccine.

The CDC recommends that people avoid air travel if they can.

The industry group “Airlines for America” insists that flying on a plane is low risk because of heavily filtered air and federally mandated mask wearing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South...
City prepares for incoming snow storm
Houses are being sold before they are built.
Rapid City continues to grow, leaving the housing market strained
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Rapid City sees 40 cent surge in gas prices

Latest News

Sean Lannon, 47, who was sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New...
Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Over 200 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday