Camp Mni Luzahan works with Care Campus and other Rapid City resources

Camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to provide the additional support some people need.
Camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to provide the additional support some people need.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Alderwoman Darla Drew provided new information about Camp Mni Luzahan during Wednesday’s Rapid City Common Council working committee meeting.

The camp, located on tribally owned land just outside of Rapid City, was created in October 2020 to provide a safe place for homeless people.

In its infancy, the camp was a place for everyone to seek shelter, including intoxicated individuals.

At the time, one volunteer said, “One of the largest differences is people can come here intoxicated. If people want to sober up, it’s cool. And if people come as they are, we still do our best to care for them and accept them.”

Wednesday, Drew spoke about what she was told in another public meeting, she said camp organizers have realized that they want a dry camp.

”They thought they could have maybe a wet tent on-site where people could just live and do their thing,” said Drew. “And the outcome was fights and some people getting pushed into fires and things like that.”

Drew said camp Mni Luzahan representatives expressed wanting to work with the city, to find a way to provide the additional support some people need.

”So, when there’s problems out at the Mni Luzahan camp, people are actually bussed in,” said Drew. “And they’re dropped off at our Care Campus to sleep it off or whatever happens and so they are working together now to try and make this camp safe but they’re using the city resources.”

