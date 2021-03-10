All of Group 1D eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakotans in vaccination group 1D should all be able to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that statewide vaccination distribution is open to teachers, staff in school settings, daycare providers, funeral workers and university staff members.

Others who are part of Group 1D in the plan are people over the age of 65, high-risk patients, and people with two or more underlying medical conditions. Follow this link to find out when you will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The reason the department of health is able to do this is that the staff is confident in the number of vaccines South Dakota is receiving at the state level and through pharmacies.

According to the south Dakota Department of Health, the state could be moving into 1E by mid-April.

For those in Western South Dakota, they can sign up for Monument Health’s COVID-19 waitlist. The health system said that it would notify patients when they can get vaccinated as South Dakota continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Monument Health will also assist those on the waiting list in scheduling their vaccination when the time comes.

Patients, regardless of which vaccination phase their in, must fill out a form. Those who qualify to receive the vaccine right away will be contacted as appointments open up each week.

GET ON MONUMENT HEALTH’S WAITLIST: Fill out a form

Additionally, out of the 56 South Dakota pharmacies that will administer vaccines, three of them are in Western South Dakota as of this week. South Dakota residents can find their closest participating retailer pharmacy by clicking here.

In Rapid City, vaccination sites will be the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on 1304 Mt. Rushmore Rd. and the Walmart Pharmacy at 1200 N. Lacrosse St. In Belle Fourche, people can get vaccinated at Prairie Hills Pharmacy on 319 Summit St.

