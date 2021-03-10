‘A real tragedy:’ Cheney laments over $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEVN) - Republican Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney has taken issue with the price tag of the House’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Cheney called the bill “a real tragedy” on Tuesday during a GOP press conference, saying the result of the bill will be “middle-class tax increases.”

“We could have had a bill that was a fraction of the cost of this one that could have gotten bipartisan approval and support, but the speaker decided to go in another direction. We are going to be saddled with a burden, a spending burden, and a tax burden that is really indefensible from the perspective of what it actually accomplishes,” Cheney said.

“It’s a real tragedy when you look at that package, we know that the results of that package are going to be middle-class tax increases, we know for sure that it includes provisions that are not targeted, they’re not temporary, they’re not related to COVID, and it didn’t have to be this way,” House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney said Tuesday.

The House is set to have a final vote on the legislation Wednesday and is expected to pass the house and go to the White House.

President Joe Biden said Monday that he will sign the relief package as soon as it lands on his desk.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.