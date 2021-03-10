29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Rapid City hospital after thrown from bike

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 29-year-old man died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety said that the man was headed south on a 2001 Harley-Davison FLSTF Fat Boy motorcycle on North Deadwood Avenue when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He went off the road, went into the ditch and was thrown off his bike around 2:30 p.m. on March 9.

The man was transported to a Rapid City hospital and was pronounced dead Wednesday morning. Authorities said the rider wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The name of the one person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

