Advertisement

29-year-old motorcyclist dies in Rapid City hospital after thrown from bike

(WLUC)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 29-year-old man died after being thrown from his motorcycle on Deadwood Avenue on Tuesday.

The Department of Public Safety said that the man was headed south on a 2001 Harley-Davison FLSTF Fat Boy motorcycle on North Deadwood Avenue when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He went off the road, went into the ditch and was thrown off his bike around 2:30 p.m. on March 9.

The man was transported to a Rapid City hospital and was pronounced dead Wednesday morning. Authorities said the rider wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The name of the one person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
The last few days have been practically tropical here in the Black Hills. Now, in typical South...
City prepares for incoming snow storm
Houses are being sold before they are built.
Rapid City continues to grow, leaving the housing market strained
Gasoline prices are up over 75% since January.
Rapid City sees 40 cent surge in gas prices

Latest News

Rapid City fire crews respond to a fire on Lawndale Drive on March 10.
Rapid City house fire sends man to hospital Wednesday
Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast
Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast
Downtown Square ice rink closes for season
Downtown Square ice rink closes for season
1st Rapid City COVID-19 case has ties to Ellsworth Air Force Base
SD lawmakers approve $3.2M for Ellsworth AFB rec center