Advertisement

Police officer, wrong-way driver die in high-speed Tampa crash

By Bay News 9 staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (BAY NEWS 9) - A police officer is dead after a wrong way driver struck his vehicle.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 275.

Investigators said the other vehicle was driving the wrong way down the highway at a high rate of speed.

The 25-year-old driver of that vehicle was also killed.

Tampa Officer Jesse Madsen was 45 years old and had worked on the force for 16 years.

An officer with the Tampa Police Department died in a wrong-way crash on Tuesday morning.
An officer with the Tampa Police Department died in a wrong-way crash on Tuesday morning.

“A highly decorated officer, seven-time Lifesaving Award winner, he’s a father of four, a dedicated husband and United States Marine,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

Jesse Madsen is the 32nd police officer from the Tampa Police Department that has died in the line of duty, the chief said.

Investigators closed the highway in both directions near the site of the crash.

Copyright 2021 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) presents HB1217 on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.
Transgender athlete bill passes in South Dakota Senate Monday
As numbers continue to trend down and more people get their shots, the Centers for Disease...
New guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID
‘Stand your ground’ bill passes in South Dakota Senate

Latest News

An officer with the Tampa Police Department died in a wrong-way crash on Tuesday morning.
Tampa officer dies in wrong-way crash
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
AP-NORC poll: Many in US still face COVID-19 financial loss
With a plan by the Rapid City Area district to hold a replacement prom on June 5th, a group of...
Parents address potential April prom date with Rapid City School Board
The new guidelines apply 2 weeks after a person has been fully vaccinated but the CDC still...
New guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID