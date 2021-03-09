Advertisement

Pennington County Sheriff’s Office see’s increased crimes in their 2020 report

The Sheriff's Office collected data from across the county
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the 2020 report, the Pennington Sheriff’s Office collected data from across the county and most crime numbers were up significantly.

Some of the most notable increases were in aggravated assault and burglary cases.

There was a sharp drop in sexual assault cases with 139 in 2019, but just 57 reported cases in 2020.

Sheriff Kevin Thom says they can’t determine yet why these numbers are the way they are and will have to compare them to upcoming years.

”It was an unprecedented year,” says Thom. “Obviously going through a pandemic and what impact that has on our community and it still remains to be seen.”

Thom says that meth continues to be a problem in the community.

