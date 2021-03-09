Advertisement

Nice today, but snow moves in tonight and Wednesday

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Another beautiful day is on tap. You’ll want to get out and enjoy it as much as you can because we have some changes on the way. Highs today will be in the 40s to near 50° in northeast Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. Expect 50s and 60s near Rapid City and areas to the south and east.

Clouds increase late this afternoon and into the evening hours which will bring a brief rain/snow mix around midnight, then quickly transition over to all snow into the morning hours. Snow will be heavy, so I believe the rate of snowfall will be enough to accumulate faster than what can melt on the warmer ground.

Snow continues much of Wednesday before tapering off through the afternoon and evening hours. Roads will be slippery all day Wednesday, so be sure to allow for extra time in the morning to get to your destination safely. Roads will likely remain slippery through the evening commute, too.

Temperatures return to normal Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s. We could see highs near 50° on Saturday. The forecast after Saturday becomes a bit muddy. We will try to sort it out over the next couple of days and understand what we can expect going into next week.

