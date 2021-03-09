Motorists must move slower as crews blast rock along Sheridan Lake Road in March

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Driving may take longer in the month of March as crews blast rock along Sheridan Lake Road.

The first blasting activities are scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 and Friday, March 12, 2021. The area to be blasted is at the west end of Sheridan Lake Road, approximately .1 miles east of Highway 385, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. This is part of the Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction project

There will be slow-moving and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

Additional information will be provided as phasing, access, and traffic control changes with the progression of the project.

To view the entire scope of the project, with the phasing and traffic control plans as well as weekly updates, please visit the project website or the project story map.

