Advertisement

Meade County couple stand off with federal agents for 3 hours

Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADE COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Meade County couple is facing weapon charges after engaging in a three-hour standoff with federal agents.

Michael Blood and Carmen Mann agreed to surrender after holding law enforcement at bay for three hours at Blood’s home a few miles west of Ellsworth Air Force Base on Elk Vale Road. Federal agents found firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana in the home.

Blood, 57, is charged with three counts, including being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having guns while being a drug user, according to the federal complaint. Mann is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm for allegedly having a revolver after being convicted of a felony.

Both of them have pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Riley Cook testified at a detention hearing for Mann Monday that the couple agreed to give up after speaking with ATF crisis negotiators. He said they have a history of criminal convictions and fleeing from police.

Mann’s attorney, Connor Duffy, said during the hearing that his client was never seen holding a gun. Mann said she was scared for her life and for her husband.

Both Blood and Mann are being held in Pennington County Jail without bond and are requesting a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
As numbers continue to trend down and more people get their shots, the Centers for Disease...
New guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID
Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) presents HB1217 on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.
Transgender athlete bill passes in South Dakota Senate Monday
‘Stand your ground’ bill passes in South Dakota Senate

Latest News

With a plan by the Rapid City Area district to hold a replacement prom on June 5th, a group of...
Parents address potential April prom date with Rapid City School Board
The new guidelines apply 2 weeks after a person has been fully vaccinated but the CDC still...
New guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID
Lawmakers say the amendment will “allow due process.”
House passes potential impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Ravnsborg
Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) presents HB1217 on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.
Transgender athlete bill passes in South Dakota Senate Monday