Little Wound sophomore is second Rising Star finalist

Angelina Swallow
Angelina Swallow is the second Rising Star of the West Scholarship Contest finalist.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:45 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Little Wound High School sophomore Angelina Swallow is the second finalist in KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.  Swallow competed with four other outstanding Black Hills high school students the week of March 1st on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9.

Swallow’s commentary on suicide was rated the best of the week by a combination of viewers on www.blackhillsfox.com and a Black Hills FOX panel of judges.

She will now be back on the air in late April and May, competing with the other three finalists for a total of $7,500 in scholarship money from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health.  The winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship.

