Advertisement

Discover Rapid City brightens the downtown streets

Construction begins on Main Street and West Boulevard.
Construction begins on Main Street and West Boulevard.(Kota/Kevn)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Downtown Rapid city is getting a little brighter starting today.

A $3.9 million lighting project will add more than 60 new sustainable lights, while closing off parking a little at a time.

The LED lights will be placed between East and West Boulevards, and Main and Saint Joseph’s Streets. Each section will take a week for installation.

The new system will provide pedestrians with more light, and will be as least disruptive as possible during construction to businesses.

Dan Senftner, the President and CEO of the project, says the project has been in the works for 5 years and that the downtown lights haven’t been updated since 1991.

”It’s been on our list for almost 20 years. So, quite a while. Quite a while. We’re definitely overdo,” says Senftner. “It’s a big improvement. Again, for the pedestrian walking down the street at night. Summer’s coming, so people are going to want to stroll out of their hotels. They’re going to want to move around. Again, make that customer, make that person coming to Rapid City, feel more comfortable doing so and for local people alike.”

The project is set to be finished in the fall.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
Multiple agencies responding to a wildfire near Fairburn, S.D.
Agate Bed Fire burned 2,000 acres, 10% contained
Badlands National Park was named ‘Best National Park’ and Wall Drug received the title of ‘Best...
Regional magazine gives two South Dakota destinations big recognition
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover

Latest News

The 6 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
The Sheriff's Office collected data from across the county
Pennington County Sheriff’s Office see’s increased crimes in their 2020 report
The Agate Bed Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres.
Agate Bed Fire east of Fairburn is 75% contained
As numbers continue to trend down and more people get their shots, the Centers for Disease...
New guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID