Agate Bed Fire east of Fairburn is 75% contained

The Agate Bed Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres.
The Agate Bed Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRBURN, S.D. (KEVN) - Area firefighters had their hands full over the weekend, knocking down the blaze as a fire broke out east of Fairburn on Saturday.

The Agate Bed Fire has burned more than 2,500 acres and as of Monday firefighters have it at 75% contained.

Crews are still looking into the cause of the fire, suspecting it was man-made, and they are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Western South Dakota is experiencing a dry spell right now so Jerome Harvey from Pennington County Fire says to make sure all your burn piles are out.

”Again just want to remind everybody it’s just incredibly dry out even though with the upcoming snow,” says Harvey. “If you’ve had any type of burning on your property this past winter please take time to check those piles, check them again, make sure they’re dead out you absolutely need to do that.”

The Forest Service says visitors and rockhounding enthusiasts have been drawn to the area, which they say has been impeding firefighter operations.

