157 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota health officials reported 157 new COVID-19 cases as recoveries were up in the state on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 113,753 cases, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Of those cases, 109,755 people have recovered. There were 127 new recoveries reported Tuesday.

Pennington County saw 13 new cases, Meade County saw five new cases and Lawrence County saw two new cases on Tuesday. The state reported one new case each in Fall River, Haakon and Butte counties.

Active cases rose by 30 to 2,097 in South Dakota on Tuesday.

The death toll remained at 1,901. Over the weekend, the state surpassed 1,900 deaths. The state recorded another death Monday.

Slightly more South Dakotans are in the hospital, according to Tuesday’s report. The state reported four more, making 71 hospitalizations in the state. Overall, 6,725 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized.

The state says 30% of its population has been vaccinated. Out of the 170,208 people to receive the vaccine, 92,041 have received both shots needed to reach full immunization.

The CDC released new recommendations for fully vaccinated people on Monday. The new guidelines apply 2 weeks after a person has been fully vaccinated, but the CDC still recommends wearing masks in crowded areas, restaurants and other public places.

