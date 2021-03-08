Advertisement

Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa

(WCAX)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMOSA, S.D. (KEVN) - A car that rear-ended a garbage truck left one dead on a South Dakota highway Thursday afternoon.

A 2009 Peterbilt 320 Garbage Truck was turning right on Daughenbaugh Road when the woman driving a 2007 Toyota Rav4 rear-ended the garbage truck, the Highway Patrol said. This happened around 2:30 p.m. on March 4 near Hermosa on Highway 79.

The 56-year-old woman driving the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene and her seatbelt use is unknown. The 32-year-old man driving the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of the families.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Multiple agencies responding to a wildfire near Fairburn, S.D.
Agate Bed Fire burned 2,000 acres, 10% contained
Badlands National Park was named ‘Best National Park’ and Wall Drug received the title of ‘Best...
Regional magazine gives two South Dakota destinations big recognition
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives surrounds Meade County home

Latest News

The Gilt Edge Mine is an abandoned gold mine that is contaminating water with heavy metals and...
Federal bill would help clean-up abandoned gold mine
Rapid City Library's program is going well
Rapid City Library reading program doing well
2021 tourism likely to do well in South Dakota
S.D. named top travel spot
Some concerns over morals.
Bishops concerned about Johnson & Johnson vaccine