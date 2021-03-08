Warm start to the Week, but Much Colder with Snow by Midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be another warm one with highs in the 60′s this afternoon. These temperatures are about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Winds will pick up out of the southeast.

A cold front will usher in much cooler temperatures late tomorrow into Wednesday. A strong upper level disturbance will move over the cold, moist airmass to produce widespread snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Locally heavy snowfall is possible in the Black Hills, southwest South Dakota and parts of northeast Wyoming where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect. For Rapid City, 2″ snow is quite possible.

The rest of the week after Wednesday will be sunny with near normal temperatures.

