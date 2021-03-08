Advertisement

Two cars roll on I-90

(wibw)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASTA, S.D. (KEVN) - There was a car crash on I-90 near Wasta, S.D. around 2 P.M. on Sunday, resulting in four people being taken to the hospital.

In a release from the Department of Public Safety, William Vanourkerk, 86, from Phillip, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-90., when he hit a 2015 Ford Edge traveling eastbound. Both cars rolled.

Vanourkerk, he 36-year-old woman driving the Edge, and the Edge’s 15-year-old and 13-year-old female passengers were all taken to the Rapid City hospital by ambulance.

According to the release, the 13-year-old had minor injuries, while the other three reportedly had serious non-life threatening injuries

The Highway Patrol said all four people were wearing seat belts.

I-90 eastbound was closed for an hour and a half until the driving lane was cleared.

According to Highway Patrol, there are charges pending against Vanourkerk, but no charges pending against the other driver.

