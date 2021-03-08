Advertisement

‘Stand your ground’ bill passes in South Dakota Senate

(Nick Nelson)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bill in the legislature that would expand South Dakota’s Stand Your Ground Laws has been passed on the Senate floor Monday.

House Bill 1212 passed by 21-14 vote.

House Bill 1212 enhances your right to self-defense by strengthening and explaining when justifiable force can be used in defense of a person and property, as long as the individual is not engaging in an unlawful activity and is in a place they’re allowed to be.

South Dakota’s self-defense laws currently say there is no duty to retreat. The legislation would also rewrite the laws and delete archaic references to servants and mistresses. And it would expand the definition of a dwelling to cover any portion of a person’s home including an attached garage.

The bill was revived last week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
Multiple agencies responding to a wildfire near Fairburn, S.D.
Agate Bed Fire burned 2,000 acres, 10% contained
Badlands National Park was named ‘Best National Park’ and Wall Drug received the title of ‘Best...
Regional magazine gives two South Dakota destinations big recognition
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover

Latest News

For the first time ever girls wrestling was officially recognized as a sanctioned sport this...
Hot Springs girls wrestling team growing
The Rapid City Rush beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2 to 1 on Sunday in overtime in the last...
Rush finish Swamp Rabbits series with a big win
House passes potential impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Ravnsborg
Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) presents HB1217 on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.
Transgender athlete bill passes in South Dakota Senate Monday