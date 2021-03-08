Advertisement

South Dakota COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,900 over weekend

(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday as deaths surpass 1,900 over the weekend.

Throughout the pandemic, 113,596 South Dakotans have tested positive for the coronavirus, of those 109,628 cases are considered recovered by the department of health.

Of the new 11 cases reported, one of them was confirmed in Custer County. The others were reported east river.

The state reported 90 recoveries Monday bringing active cases down to 2,067 after they rose for six straight days.

Over the weekend, the state reached 1,900 deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported another death on Monday. Monday’s reported fatality was a man between 70-79.

Current hospitalizations decreased to 67, overall 6,708 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 30% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 92,007 South Dakotans have received both doses needed for maximum immunization.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Multiple agencies responding to a wildfire near Fairburn, S.D.
Agate Bed Fire burned 2,000 acres, 10% contained
Badlands National Park was named ‘Best National Park’ and Wall Drug received the title of ‘Best...
Regional magazine gives two South Dakota destinations big recognition
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover
Mead County home surrounded by ATF as agents investigate
Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives surrounds Meade County home

Latest News

Sen. Maggie Sutton (R-Sioux Falls) presents HB1217 on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.
Transgender athlete bill passes in South Dakota Senate Monday
Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
The Gilt Edge Mine is an abandoned gold mine that is contaminating water with heavy metals and...
Federal bill would help clean-up abandoned gold mine
Rapid City Library's program is going well
Rapid City Library reading program doing well