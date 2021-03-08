Advertisement

Noem’s proposal to limit conservation officers clears Senate

Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
Gov. Noem defends her 'dark money' legislation as privacy protection for donors
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The South Dakota Senate on Monday passed a bill backed by Gov. Kristi Noem that would prevent conservation officers from entering private property without permission.

The bill had suffered an initial setback in the Senate after a committee unanimously rejected it. One powerful Republican, Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, had called it “a slap in the face of conservation officers.” But at Noem’s urging, Republicans revived the bill on the Senate floor and passed it Monday — the last possible day to approve such bills this legislative session.

“Our policy today is that our conservation officers don’t go onto private land unless they have permission, a reasonable suspicion or a warrant,” the governor said at a news conference last week. “I would like to see that in statute to be consistent.”

While the governor cast the bill as a way to respect private property rights and foster a working relationship between conservation officers and property owners, opponents described it as a “poacher’s bill” that would make it more difficult to catch people who are illegally hunting or fishing.

Senate Republican leader Gary Cammack, a key supporter of the proposal, amended the bill to strike a section that barred courts from using evidence that conservation officers had gathered while they were in violation of the proposed law.

But Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch, who opposed the bill in committee, said the amendment did not improve the bill and would cause problems for courts deciding how to punish people who hunt or fish illegally on private land where conservation officers did not have permission to enter.

“It just ends up being a mess,” Rusch said.

The House and Senate have passed different versions of the same bill, meaning lawmakers must negotiate which bill to send to the governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two cars roll on I-90
Woman dies after rear-ending garbage truck near Hermosa
Multiple agencies responding to a wildfire near Fairburn, S.D.
Agate Bed Fire burned 2,000 acres, 10% contained
Badlands National Park was named ‘Best National Park’ and Wall Drug received the title of ‘Best...
Regional magazine gives two South Dakota destinations big recognition
The mother of 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey accused her son's classmates of forcing him to...
Mom claims son shot with BB guns, forced to drink urine at sleepover

Latest News

Bat, exhibiting signs of white-nose syndrome, in Wind Cave. (NPS Photo)
White-nose syndrome found in Wind Cave National Park bats
For the first time ever girls wrestling was officially recognized as a sanctioned sport this...
Hot Springs girls wrestling team growing
The Rapid City Rush beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2 to 1 on Sunday in overtime in the last...
Rush finish Swamp Rabbits series with a big win
House passes potential impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Ravnsborg